|
Citation
|
López de Juan Abad P, Arcos-Romero AI. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13645.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36294225
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The main objective was to examine sexual assertiveness and sexual satisfaction in people who have sex under the influence of alcohol and drugs, considering the type of substance consumed, the frequency of consumption, gender, and sexual orientation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; substance use; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Sexual Behavior; *Sexually Transmitted Diseases/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Sodium Oxybate; alcohol and drugs; Assertiveness; Orgasm; sexual assertiveness; sexual relationships; sexual satisfaction