Abstract

A customized 27-item Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) for professional long distance bus and passenger van drivers in Bihar, India were tested separately and their underlying factor structures were identified. 156 bus and 149 passenger van drivers were surveyed and their self-reported aberrations, measured using DBQ, were recorded along with their self-reported traffic citation and crash involvement in past three years. 21-item seven factor DBQ and 19-item five factor DBQ were obtained for bus and passenger van drivers respectively through exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis. Structural Equation Modeling was used to find relations between DBQ factors and drivers' number of crashes and traffic citations involvements. It was observed that only speed issues could significantly explain traffic citation involvement but no factor could significantly explain crash involvement for bus drivers. For passenger van drivers only aggressive violations could explain traffic citation involvement and unmindfulness, aggressive violations and errors could explain crash involvement.

