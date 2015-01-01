Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To measure the association between psychosocial problems and persistent post-concussive symptoms (PCS) in youth who were seen in the emergency department with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or orthopedic injury (OI).



METHODS: From a larger prospective cohort study, Advancing Concussion Assessment in Pediatrics (A-CAP), 122 child-guardian pairs who presented to the emergency department with mTBI (N = 70) or OI (N = 52) were recruited for this cross-sectional sub-study. Each pair completed 2 measures assessing PCS burden at 2 weeks, 3 months, and 6 months post-injury. At one visit, pairs concurrently completed MyHEARTSMAP, a comprehensive, psychosocial self-assessment tool to evaluate 4 domains of mental wellness.



RESULTS: When measured at the same visit, children who self-reported moderate or severe Psychiatry domain concerns concurrently experienced a greater burden of cognitive symptoms (β = 5.49; 0.93-10.05) and higher overall PCS count (β = 2.59; 0.70-4.48) after adjusting for covariables, including retrospective pre-injury symptoms and injury group. Additionally, reports indicating mild Function domain severity were associated with increased cognitive (β = 3.34; 95% CI: 0.69-5.99) and somatic symptoms (β = 6.79; 2.15-11.42) and total symptom count (β = 1.29; 0.18-2.39).



CONCLUSION: Increasing severity in multiple domains of mental health is associated with more PCS in youth. While the differences in PCS between the mTBI and OI groups appeared somewhat larger for children with more mental health concerns, the interaction was not statistically significant; larger sample sizes are needed to evaluate the moderating effect of psychosocial difficulties on post-concussion symptoms.

