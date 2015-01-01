Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to examine the prevalence of bullying among high school students, its associated factors, and the effects of engaging in bullying behaviors on mental health.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted between 2021 and 2022 in the province with the highest population of children in the Southeast Anatolia region of Turkey. The data of the study were collected using the Sociodemographic Characteristics Questionnaire prepared by the researchers, Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire (OBVQ), and Depression Anxiety Stress Scale 42 (DASS-42).



RESULTS: Of the 880 students who participated in the study, 34.2% reported being a victim of bullying and 13.9% reported bullied someone. Regression analysis revealed that overweight/obesity was a risk factor for both victims and bullies. On the other hand, male gender and alcohol consumption were significantly associated with bullying. Scores for depression, anxiety, and stress were significantly higher in both the victim and the bullying groups compared to students who did not fall into this cycle.



CONCLUSIONS: The present findings suggest that bullying in school creates problems not only for the bullying victims but also for the bullies. Health professionals assessing youth should be aware of the characteristics of young people who may be involved in bullying.

