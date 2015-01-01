SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shahani A, Nieva HR, Czado K, Shannon E, Gaetani R, Gresham M, Garcia JC, Ganesan H, Cerciello E, Dave J, Jain R, Schnipper JL. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1304.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12913-022-08702-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adverse drug events are common during transitions of care. As part of the Smart Pillbox study, a cluster-randomized controlled trial of an electronic pillbox designed to reduce medication discrepancies and improve medication adherence after hospital discharge, we explored barriers to successful implementation and evaluation of this intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

Care transitions; Health information technology; Implementation science; Medication safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print