Abstract

Increasing rates of overdose and overdose deaths are a significant public health problem. Research has examined co-occurring mental health conditions, including suicidality, as a risk factor for intentional and unintentional overdose among individuals with substance use disorder (SUD). However, this research has been limited to single site studies of self-reported outcomes. The current research evaluated suicidality as a predictor of overdose events in 2541 participants who use substances enrolled across eight multi-site clinical trials completed within the National Drug Abuse Treatment Clinical Trials Network between 2012 to 2021. The trials assessed baseline suicidality with the Concise Health Risk Tracking Self-Report (CHRT-SR). Overdose events were determined by reports of adverse events, cause of death, or hospitalization due to substance overdose, and verified through a rigorous adjudication process. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to assess continuous CHRT-SR score as a predictor of overdose, controlling for covariates. CHRT-SR score was associated with overdose events (p = 0.03) during the trial; the likelihood of overdose increased as continuous CHRT score increased (OR 1.02). Participants with lifetime heroin use were more likely to overdose (OR 3.08). Response to the marked rise in overdose deaths should integrate suicide risk reduction as part of prevention strategies.

