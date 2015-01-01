Abstract

Injury prevention programs for children and adolescents need to be immersive and interactive. This study assessed a bicycle injury prevention program using technology-based education based on the Activated Health Education model and evaluated its effect on environmental factor awareness and attitude toward helmet-wearing. Using virtual reality technology, elementary and middle school students could experience simulated bicycle accidents. It was followed by an awareness phase that included a 30-min lecture where students self-learned and discussed risk-preventive factors. Students then developed user-created content and customized helmets they were given. We assessed students before the program, immediately afterward, and one month after the program. The number of respondents who said they were aware of surrounding bicycle lanes increased from 75.3% (pre-program) to 92.5% (one month after). Those who said they wore helmets often or always rose from 14.3% (pre-program) to 32.5% (one month later). The number needed to treat helmet-wearing behavior was approximately four, meaning that four people were required to participate in the program to have an impact on one person's helmet-wearing. We found that virtual reality and computer-based activities can help children and adolescents experience bicycle accidents, be aware of risk factors, and change their behaviors responsibly.

Language: en