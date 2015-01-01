CONTACT US: Contact info
Wieghorst A, Roessler KK, Hendricks O, Andersen TE. Syst. Rev. 2022; 11(1): e210.
Cannabis-based medicines are widely used in the treatment of a number of medical conditions. Unfortunately, cognitive disturbances are often reported as adverse events, although conversely, cognitive improvements have been reported. Hence, the objective of the present study was to identify, critically appraise and synthesise research findings on the potential impact of cannabis-based medicines on cognitive functioning.
