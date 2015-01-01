SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wieghorst A, Roessler KK, Hendricks O, Andersen TE. Syst. Rev. 2022; 11(1): e210.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13643-022-02073-5

PMID

Abstract

Cannabis-based medicines are widely used in the treatment of a number of medical conditions. Unfortunately, cognitive disturbances are often reported as adverse events, although conversely, cognitive improvements have been reported. Hence, the objective of the present study was to identify, critically appraise and synthesise research findings on the potential impact of cannabis-based medicines on cognitive functioning.


Language: en
