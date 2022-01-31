Abstract

The current study aimed to identify the impact of violence and abuse on the level of mental health among children aged (13 to 18) years in the Irbid governorate. The study sample consisted of (100) male and female children selected by the random cluster method. To achieve the study objective, the Children Mental Health Scale was used in its Arabic version to measure mental health among these children. The results indicated that the mental symptoms were as follows: Obsessive-compulsive disorder, paranoia, depression, anxiety, physical symptoms, reactive sensitivity, hostility, fear, anxiety, and finally, psychotic problems. The results also showed statistically significant differences in the spread of psychological symptoms among males and females, as the turbulence of obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and physical symptoms spread among males. In contrast, paranoia problems, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, and depression spread among females. The results did not reveal differences in the extent of the disorders' spread of anxiety, reactive sensitivity, fear anxiety, and mental symptoms.

