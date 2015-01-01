SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bharadwaj N, Edara P, Sun C. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2023; 149(1): e04022115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/JTEPBS.TEENG-7265

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the United States, motor vehicle crashes are the leading reason of fatalities for young drivers in the age group of 16-19 years. This paper used naturalistic driving study (NDS) data to examine the safety of young drivers. The NDS data consist of comprehensive information related to driving behavior. The statistical modeling method (logistic regression) was used to investigate the relationship between factors of driver attention such as secondary tasks, impairments, hands on wheel, and crash risk to aid in the formulation of teen driving policy. The results indicated that nondriving tasks engagement such as cell phone use, external distraction, food and drink intake, personal hygiene, and reaching and handling objects in the vehicle increase the possibility of involvement in a safety critical event [odds ratio (OR)=1.67-1.93(OR)=1.67-1.93(OR)=1.67-1.93]. Risk estimation for the observable impairments indicated that emotional state of the driver (OR=6.01OR=6.01OR=6.01) and impairments (drugs/alcohol, OR=5.02OR=5.02OR=5.02) exerted greater influence on crash likelihood compared to involvement in secondary tasks. The study revealed that not all secondary tasks pose the same risk. Transportation agencies can design behavioral countermeasures targeted at young drivers to help increase driver attention. Countermeasures such as increased enforcement, treatment and monitoring of the offender, and education and outreach programs for teenagers may help alleviate impaired driving.


Language: en

Keywords

Logistic regression; Naturalistic driving study (NDS); Teen drivers; Young drivers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print