Abstract

A child's social determinants of health (SDH), including their neighborhood environment, insurance status, race and ethnicity, English language proficiency and geographic location, all significantly impact their risk of injury and outcomes after injury. Children from socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods experience overall higher rates of injury and different types of injuries, including higher rates of motor vehicle-, firearm-, and violence-related injuries. Similarly, children with public insurance or no insurance, as a proxy for lower socioeconomic status, experience higher rates of injuries including firearm-related injuries and non-accidental trauma, with overall worse outcomes. Race and associated racism also impact a child's risk of injury and care received after injury. Black children, Hispanic children, and those from other minority groups disproportionately experience socioeconomic disadvantage with sequelae of injury risk as described above. Even after controlling for socioeconomic status, there are still notable disparities with further evidence of racial inequities and bias in pediatric trauma care after injury. Finally, where a child lives geographically also significantly impacts their risk of injury and available care after injury, with differences based on whether a child lives in a rural or urban area and the degree of state laws regarding injury prevention. There are clear inequities based on a child's SDH, most predominantly in a child's risk of injury and the types of injuries they experience. These injuries are preventable and the SDH provide potential upstream targets in injury prevention efforts.

