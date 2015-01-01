|
Lyons AJ, Hirchak KA, Kordas G, Herron JL, Jansen K, Alcover KC, Bergerson D, Avey JP, Shaw J, Roll J, Buchwald D, McDonell MG. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36314509
This study was a secondary data analysis of factors associated with alcohol-related child removal among American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults enrolled in a clinical trial of an alcohol intervention. Among 326 parent participants, 40% reported ever having a child removed from their care in part because of the parent's alcohol use, defined here as alcohol-related child removal. Seventy-five percent of parents reported at least one separation during their own childhood (M = 1.3, SD = 1.0). In a multivariable analysis, alcohol-related child removal was associated with parental boarding school attendance. No relationship was found between alcohol-related child removal and alcohol intervention outcomes.
Language: en
trauma; treatment; cultural/ethnic issues; ethnic minority populations; parents/adults