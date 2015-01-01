|
Citation
Lopez-Flores R, Oldham J, Howell D, Rush J, Taylor A, Berkner P, Mannix R, Meehan WP. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2022; 32(6): e587-e590.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether slow processing speed is associated with risk of sport-related concussion.
DESIGN: We conducted a retrospective cohort study using computerized neurocognitive assessments (Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing [ImPACT]) from the Massachusetts Concussion Management Coalition. Slow processing speed was defined as 2 SD below the sample mean (n = 131) and fast processing speed as 2 SD above the sample mean (n = 259). We used a binary logistic regression model to determine the odds of sustaining a concussion with our main predictor being processing speed (high or low) adjusted for the effects of age, sex, and prior number of concussions.
SETTING: Massachusetts Concussion Management Coalition, Institutional care.
PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred ninety junior high soccer players ages 10 to 15 with a baseline score for ImPACT.
INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Processing Speed.
MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Risk of sustaining a concussion.
RESULTS: Those with slow processing speed had a visual motor composite score of ≤19.92, those with fast-processing speed had a score of ≥46.20. Athletes with slow processing speed were younger (13 vs 14 years; P < 0.001) and more likely to be male (57% vs 49%; P = 0.014). After adjusting for the effects of age, sex, and prior concussions, there was no significant difference in the odds of sustaining a concussion between groups (aOR 1.01; 95% CI, 0.99-1.04).
CONCLUSIONS: Despite previous research showing that slow processing speed is a risk factor for musculoskeletal injuries during sports, our study suggests that processing speed is not associated with the risk of sustaining a concussion among junior high school soccer players.
Language: en