Abstract

Two theoretical assumptions motivate the choice of the present Research Topic focused on the role of "socio-emotional" skills in the development of interpersonal relationships from preschool to adolescence:



1. The assumption that the emotional dimension plays a key role in the psychological development of a person;



2. The importance of peers' interactions in the structuring/expression of socio-cognitive and self-regulatory skills, essentials for the individual and collective wellbeing.



In the following, we reflect on possible explanations of the mentioned assumptions.



1. In the field of developmental psychology, the attention on socio-emotional skills has been addressed relatively late compared to other psychological abilities, such as, specifically, cognitive abilities. In fact, the development of intelligence has traditionally been considered more qualifying and distinctive for the human experience.



Moreover, psychological science focused on the study of general competencies, like cognitive and linguistic skills, that are considered fundamental for the development of more specific competencies (see Whorf, 1956).



Since the 1970s, the emotional skills are considered a remarkable trigger for psychological processes. Empirical evidence supports the assumption that emotional development can constitute a potential risk factor and/or a protective factor for adaptive behavior, and individual and social wellbeing. The acknowledgment of the importance and the specificity of the emotional skills has contributed to redefining the relationship between emotion and intelligence, through the new theoretical constructs of emotional intelligence (Salovey and Mayer, 1990; Goleman, 1995) and cognitive empathy (Hogan, 1969; Saarni, 1999). The new integrated approach, which highlights both the complexity and the peculiarities of a person, has brought theoretical and practical implications for: the prevention of psychological/behavioral disorders and for clinical interventions especially in the early stages of psychological development when personality is still under construction.



2. Emotional skills, such as the ability to understand and express emotions and affections, are intrinsically and inextricably associated with experiences in the family, especially with the maternal figure. The studies regarding the interactions among peers had initially focused on the aggressive behavior related to this kind of relationship. Nowadays, empirical evidence points out the relevant role of peers' interactions in the development of emotions' understanding and expression, the self-regulatory capacity, and the ability to recognize own and others' needs (Dunn, 1988). The comparison with peers supports the perspective-taking ability, the self-agency, and self-identity processes, and can lead both into an aggressive-competitive direction and into the form of altruism and prosocial behavior. Recently, studies about bullying have acquired great prominence in the field of developmental psychology and have contributed to the identification of specific roles in group interactions, such as aggressive-hostile and altruistic-prosocial roles. These interpersonal behaviors are interrelated with both socio-contextual and psycho-individual factors, in particular with the perspective-taking ability and affective empathy.



The present special issue provides an overview of the most recent research on the socio-emotional skills for social adaptation and psycho-social wellbeing during childhood and adolescence; considering that these skills are crucial for the development of a sense of identity and for achieving adequate personal and social adjustments.

Language: en