Williamson AA, Soehner AM, Boyd RC, Buysse DJ, Harvey AG, Jonassaint CR, Franzen PL, Goldstein TR. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e971754.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
36311565
BACKGROUND: Effective and equitable strategies to prevent youth suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) are an urgent public health priority. Adolescent sleep disturbances are robustly linked to STB but are rarely addressed in preventive interventions or among Black and/or Hispanic/Latinx youth for whom STB risk is increasing disproportionately. This paper describes an application of health equity-informed implementation science models and frameworks to adapt and evaluate the evidence-based Transdiagnostic Sleep and Circadian (TSC) intervention for primary care implementation with adolescents of minoritized backgrounds with depression and STB risk.
Adolescent; Humans; adolescent; Suicidal Ideation; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; adaptation; suicide; Sleep; sleep; intervention; health equity; implementation science; *Health Equity; *Sleep Wake Disorders; circadian; Implementation Science