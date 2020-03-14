|
Citation
|
Sánchez-Ferrer F, Cervantes-García E, Gavilán-Martín C, Quesada JA, Cortes-Castell E, Nso-Roca AP. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e969922.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36311580
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about important changes. On March 14, 2020, a strict home confinement was decreed in Spain. Children did not attend school and were not allowed to leave their homes. The aim of this study was to determine the emotional state of these children, as well as associated factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Child, Preschool; Infant; Cross-Sectional Studies; children; Infant, Newborn; Emotions; COVID-19; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Pandemics; Communicable Disease Control; confinement; emotional impact; irritability; sadness; Spain/epidemiology