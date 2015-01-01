Abstract

This study examined the psychometric properties of the Korean version of the child sexual behavior inventory (CSBI) for children under 10 years of age. Participants comprised a community sample (CS) of 652 children aged three to nine years and 226 sexually abused (SA) children in the same age range. Parents rated the CSBI, the child behavior checklist (CBCL), and the traumatic symptom checklist for young children (TSCYC). We examined internal consistency as a measure of reliability and conducted ANOVA for discriminant and Pearson's correlations for convergent and divergent validity. The reliability coefficient indicated internal consistency (α = .59-.97). There was a significant correlation between sexual behaviors and internalizing and externalizing behavior problems in both samples (r = 0.30-0.48, p < .001). The correlation between post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms and sexual concern in the SA sample was very high (r = 0.56-0.66, p < .001). There was a significant difference in sexual behavior between the CS and SA. These findings demonstrate the reliability and validity of the Korean version of the CSBI and its usefulness in identifying children suspected of sexual abuse. However, the research identified cultural differences in the sexual behavior of the CS.

