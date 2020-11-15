Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to analyze and synthesize the literature on intimate partner violence (IPV) against women in South Korea.



METHODS: Whittemore and Knafl's integrative review method was used. Studies in English and Korean were searched in seven electronic databases using the following combination of terms: "Korea," "females or women or girls," "intimate partner violence or domestic violence or domestic abuse." RESULTS: Twenty-five studies were ultimately selected, all of which met the quality appraisal criteria with a grade of medium or higher, using Gough's weight of evidence. IPV was divided into marital violence and dating violence. Factors related to IPV were classified into intrapersonal, interpersonal, and social factors, and these three factors were linked together. Intrapersonal factors included general characteristics, perceptions, attitudes, psychological factors, and violent experiences. Interpersonal factors involved relationships with parents and partners. Finally, social factors and attributes were integrated into social support and influences on life.



CONCLUSION: In order to minimize and prevent harm to women from IPV when caring for women who experienced IPV, multiple factors should be considered. Specifically, general and psychological characteristics, perceptions and attitudes toward IPV, relationships with families and partners, and available social support systems and resources should be considered. Moreover, these findings will be helpful for assessing women or providing interventions for victims of violence. Finally, more diverse IPV studies should be conducted by nurses in the future.

Language: en