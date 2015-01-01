Abstract

AIM: To analyze the concept of systems of communication in school nurse-led care coordination to develop an operational definition that will inform intervention development.



BACKGROUND: Communication has been identified as an essential attribute in care coordination. However, previous concept analyses of care coordination did not clearly define systems of communication or consider the context of school-based care coordination. Defining and conceptualizing systems of communication has important implications for improving school nurse-led care coordination.



METHODS: Concept analysis was conducted using Walker and Avant's eight-step concept analysis method. The literature was searched to identify supporting literature that was analyzed using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses checklist.



RESULTS: Systems of communication in school nurse-led care coordination can be defined as systems wherein care team members, led by the school nurse, collaborate by communicating information and knowledge through an individualized healthcare plan that is student/family-centered and shared through information systems. Attributes require developing an individual health plan that incorporates care coordination needs, information sharing with student/family consent, and a clear delineation of team member roles. Consequences include student/family outcomes, team member knowledge, and efficiency and accuracy of information.



CONCLUSIONS: Concept clarification and a synthesized definition allow for more effective measurement development for effective communication in school nurse-led care coordination. Students with healthcare needs in the school environment require systems of communication that efficiently work toward school nurse-led care coordination that addresses the student's health and academic outcomes.

Language: en