Abstract

BACKGROUND: Personal values motivate action and have been shown to influence behavioral choices.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this qualitative study was to identify which values are important to college student drinkers and what underlying principles and motivations support those values. A sample of 198 students who received a university mandate to complete an alcohol education intervention following a campus alcohol policy violation wrote essays regarding their values. These essays were categorized and thematically analyzed by the research team.



RESULTS: The majority of values fell under the category of Relationships, followed by Morality, Future Orientation, Wellness, and Benevolence.



CONCLUSIONS: Most students placed a high value on their commitment to others, which may provide insight into effective and novel ways in which health messages could be communicated to college students. Additionally, findings show a relative lack of future-oriented values, particularly among the heavy-drinking students. Because future orientation is associated with engaging in less risky health behaviors, results suggest it may be beneficial to cultivate goal setting tasks early in college student education to enhance the efficacy of health promotion messages.

