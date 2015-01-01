|
Gomez Aristizabal LY, Confortin SC, Batista RFL, de Britto E Alves MTSS, Simões VMF, da Silva AAM. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2022; 22(1): e801.
36319959
OBJECTIVE: To assess the direct, indirect, and total effects of violence during pregnancy on perinatal outcomes, and to evaluate the effect of violence as a moderator of the mediated relationship of depression with perinatal outcomes.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Brazil; Violence; Pregnancy; Depression; *Depression; *Mediation Analysis; Birth Weight; Fetal Growth Retardation; Mediation analyses; Moderation analyses; Perinatal outcomes