Abstract

Kratom is a plant product native to Southeast Asia that is surging in popularity in the United States as consumers look for natural remedies for ailments like chronic pain, anxiety, and even opioid addiction. Kratom's risks are largely unknown, and the market is poorly regulated. Americans typically get advice from online forums and purchase powder formulations from tobacco shops or obscure websites. These risks are highlighted in this case of a 38-year-old woman with a history of major depressive disorder and opioid use disorder who switched from Suboxone to kratom and became addicted, eventually consuming large quantities per day. Amplified by other stressors, she reached a breaking point and overdosed on her regular medications for depression. At the psychiatric hospital, she exhibited classic kratom withdrawal symptoms, including vague abdominal pain and restlessness. After eight days of treatment, her symptoms eventually abated, and she was discharged on Suboxone.

