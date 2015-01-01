Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the prevalence and characteristics of child sexual abuse (CSA) in Andalusia, Spain's most populated region. A sample of 817 adults (281 male; M age = 34.7; SD = 13.86) completed the Child Sexual Abuse Experiences Questionnaire. Because the sample was unbalanced, we performed post-stratification by gender, resulting in 562 participants (50% male). Overall, 38.8% of the sample reported at least one type of contact abuse experience, with prevalence ranging from 22% for being fondled to 3.9% for being forced to perform a sexual act involving penetration. The first episode of CSA most commonly occurred between age 6 and 11 years, except for penetration. The majority of reported experiences were repeated and perpetrated by a male. More than half of the victims did not label their experience as sexual abuse, and this apparent lack of awareness about what constitutes abuse was particularly evident among male victims. The prevalence of CSA in Andalusia is higher than for Spain as a whole, highlighting the need to raise public awareness through prevention programs.

