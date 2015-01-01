Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Current evidence showed a variable rate of emergency action plan (EAP) implementation and a low rate of compliance to EAP guidelines in United States secondary schools. Compliance to EAP recommendations in Kansas high schools is not known. The purpose of this study was to identify the emergency preparedness of high school athletics in the state of Kansas and identify prevailing characteristics of schools that correlate with decreased compliance of an EAP.



METHODS: Athletic directors for high schools in the state of Kansas were asked to participate in a web-based questionnaire that was emailed to each athletic director. The questionnaire identified demographics of the study population, EAP implementation rates, compliance to national EAP guidelines, access to certified medical personnel, and training received by athletics personnel. Descriptive statistics were then compiled and reported.



RESULTS: The response rate for the survey was 96% (341/355). A total of 94.1% (320/340) of schools have an EAP, 81.4% (276/339) of schools have an automated external defibrillator (AED) at all athletic venues, and 51.8% (176/340) of schools had an athletic trainer (AT) on staff. Urban schools were significantly more likely than rural schools to have an AT on staff (OR = 11.10, 95% CI = [6.42, 19.18], p < 0.0001), have an EAP (OR = 3.69, 95% CI = [1.05, 13.02], p = 0.0303), require additional training for coaches (OR = 2.69, 95% CI = [1.42, 5.08], p = 0.0017), and have an AED on-site for some events (OR = 2.18, 95% CI = [1.24, 3.81], p = 0.0057).



CONCLUSIONS: Most Kansas high schools have an EAP in place and have at least one AED. Emergency planning should be improved through venue specific EAPs, access to early defibrillation, and additional training. Rural and lower division schools had less AT staffing and consequently were impacted more significantly than urban and higher division schools by these factors. These factors should be taken into account in future improvement strategies.

