Gusmões JD, Garcia-Cerde R, Valente JY, Pinsky I, Sanchez ZM. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2022; 17(1): e71.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36319981
BACKGROUND: Based on the US DARE-kiR, a version of the Keepin' it REAL program, the Drug and Violence Resistance Educational Program (PROERD) is the most widely implemented Brazilian prevention program. It originates from the translation of the DARE-kiR, a version of the Keepin' it REAL program. Previous results suggest its inefficiency in preventing drug use among Brazilian adolescents. Since kiR fidelity can impact program outcomes, this mixed-methods study evaluates the PROERD implementation fidelity and its effects on preventing drug use among adolescents.
Adolescent; Humans; Prevention; School; Schools; Students; Brazil; Drugs; *School Health Services; *Substance-Related Disorders/prevention & control; Implementation fidelity; Mixed-methods; Program Evaluation