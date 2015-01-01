Abstract

Perceptual markings on roadways are prevailing countermeasures with substantial effectiveness for accident prevention, and a variety of alternatives and derivatives of them are developed to expect to receive an augmented performance of behavioral intervention and crash risk mitigation. However, the proper use of colors as a way of developing effective and innovative perceptual markings is seldomly recognized in-depth from the perspective of visual perceptual mechanism in behind. Given this, in this study, we introduced a kind of multicolor perceptual markings (MCPMs) pattern, i.e., one red marking follows one yellow marking ("1Y + 1R"), two red markings follow two yellow markings ("2Y + 2R"), and three red markings follow three yellow markings ("3Y + 3R"), and evaluated their effects on longitudinal and lateral driving behaviors and real-time safety benefits in car-following via a series of field investigation on a real-world expressway in China. The statistical analyses of the relative differences of speed (θ(v)), distance headway (θ(d)), time headway (θ(h)), lateral movement (θ(p)), and crash risk (η(mTTC) and η(DRAC), developed from time-to-collision (TTC) and deceleration rate to avoid crash (DRAC)) suggest that, 1) the MCPMs could lead to substantial increases in car-following time and distance headways, and reduction in speed. The maximum time headway increase (0.61 s), speed reduction (1.42 m/s), and distance increase (3.6 m) were found in the condition of "1Y + 1R" compared with the baseline; 2) the MCPMs stabilized the lateral movement of vehicles on the lane at each observation section, and "1Y + 1R" yielded the best performance of lane-keeping; 3) the MCPMs yielded applaudable real-time safety benefits, which were believed to afford the drivers a better chance to accommodate their behaviors to a safer car-following status. The findings of this study suggest the MCPMs could be an especially applaudable form of perceptual markings, and could also be a critical reference of how to use colors in a better way for developing augmented perceptual markings.

Language: en