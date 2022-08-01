Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Injury is the leading cause of death and disability for children, making access to pediatric trauma centers crucial to pediatric trauma care. Our objective was to describe the pediatric population with timely access to a pediatric trauma center by demographics and geography in the United States.



METHODS: Level 1, 2, and 3 pediatric trauma center locations were provided by the American Trauma Society. Geographic information systems road network and rotor wing analysis determined US Census Block Groups with the ground and/or air access to a pediatric trauma center within a 60-minute transport time. We then described, at the national and state levels, the 2020 pediatric population (< 15 years old) with and without pediatric trauma center access by ground and air, stratified by race, ethnicity, and urbanicity.



RESULTS: There were 157 pediatric trauma centers (82 Level 1, 64 Level 2, 11 Level 3). Of the 2020 US pediatric population, 33,352,872 (54.5%) had timely access to Level 1-3 pediatric trauma centers by ground and 45,431,026 (74.1%) by air. The percentage of children with access by race and ethnicity were (by ground, by air): American Indian/Alaskan Native (31.0%, 43.5%), White (48.7%, 71.3%), Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (59.3%, 61.0%), Hispanic (60.2%, 76.9%), Black (64.2%, 78.0%), and Asian (76.5%, 89.5%). Only 48.2% of children living in rural block groups had access, compared with 83.6% in urban block groups.



CONCLUSION: Significant disparities in current access to pediatric trauma centers exist by race and ethnicity, and geography, leaving some children at risk for poor trauma outcomes.

Language: en