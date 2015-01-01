|
Citation
|
Cohrs G, Winter SM, Siska W, Thomale UW. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36323956
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Abusive head injury (AHI) in infancy is associated with significantly worse outcomes compared to accidental traumatic brain injury. The decision-making of the diagnosis of AHI is challenging especially if the clinical signs are not presenting as a multifactorial pattern.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Shaken baby syndrome; Abusive head injury; Bilateral hygroma; Hydrocephalus; Non-accidental traumatic brain injury; Subduroperitoneal shunt