Parker P, Sanders T, Anders J, Shure N, Jerrim J, Noetel M, Parker R, Ciarrochi J, Marsh H. Dev. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
36326632
Social adjustment is critical to educational and occupational attainment. Yet little research has considered how the school's socioeconomic context is associated with social adjustment. In a longitudinal sample of Australian 4- to 8-year-olds (N = 9369; 51% boys) we tested the association between school average socioeconomic status and social skills (parent and teacher reported). Models controlled for age 4 social adjustment and additional covariates.
