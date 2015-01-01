|
Citation
|
Park HR, Lee SK, Yoon SH, Jo HG, Kim JY, Kim H, Sul JU, Leem J. Front. Pharmacol. 2022; 13: e1003849.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36324694
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Backgrounds No standard treatment exist for reducing symptoms related to sequelae of motor vehicle accidents (MVAs). In Korea, comprehensive Korean Medicine (KM) treatment that includes botanical drugs (herbal medicine), acupuncture, pharmacopuncture, tuina, moxibustion, and cupping is covered by automobile insurance and increasingly used to help alleviate such pain. This study aimed to analyze real-world data and to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of comprehensive KM treatment for low back pain caused by MVAs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
motor vehicle accident; acupuncture; botanical drug; herbal medicine; integrative medicine; Korean medicine; low back pain; real world data