Elliott LD, Bopp M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36328794
PURPOSE: Regular participation in bicycling offers many health benefits. Universities throughout the U.S. have a large proportion of underrepresented populations among students/employees (e.g., racial/ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, disabled) who participate in cycling at lower rates. The purpose of this study was to understand the current practices of universities for implementing equitable bicycling programming to their students/faculty/staff.
health promotion; college students; health equity; bicycling; underrepresented populations