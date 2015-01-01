|
Citation
|
Kumbhekar S, Madavi S, Mahajan D, Mahalle D, Kolhekar S. Journal of pharmaceutical negative results 2022; 13(7): 1088-1094.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Toddlers are exposed to a variety of risk factors which includes playing with small material like coins, marbles, rings, unsupervised play and eating, children with decreased consciousness which may leads to choking. Children's respiratory crises and cardiac arrest are frequently brought on by choking or the introduction of an outside object into the airway, especially in children within the 6 months and 3 years of age. Childhood injuries have recently been a public health concern due to the frequency of pulmonary aspiration and choking in children under two years old, as well as mother referrals to medical institutions. According to research conducted in the United States, choking on external items caused 2.9% of children under the age of 4 is prone to die. Aim and Objective: To assess effectiveness of role play regarding prevention of choking and pulmonary aspiration among the mothers of toddler and associate findings with demographic variables. Material and methods: This research were adopted a pre-post experimental research approach among mothers of toddler between the age group of 20-40. 135 mothers of toddler involved in this research. Data were analyzed using the IBM Corp. Released 2016. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 26.0. Armonk, NY: IBM Corp. Qualitative variables were described as numbers and percentages.
Language: en