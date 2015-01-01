Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Religiosity and spirituality (R/S) have been negatively associated with several mental health problems, including delinquency. The study aimed to investigate the relationship between R/S and interpersonal violence using a systematic review.



METHODS: We carried out a descriptive systematic review followed by meta-analyses using seven different databases. We included observational studies that assessed the relationship between R/S and different types of interpersonal violence (physical and sexual aggression, and domestic violence).



RESULTS: A total of 16 599 articles were screened in the databases and, after applying the eligibility criteria, 67 studies were included in the systematic review, and 43 in the meta-analysis.



RESULTS showed that higher levels of R/S were significantly associated with decreased physical and sexual aggression, but not domestic violence. All selected studies evidenced sufficient methodological quality based on the assessment criteria, and 26.8% of them were cohort studies. In the sub-analyses, the role of R/S was more prevalent among adolescents.



CONCLUSION: There is an inverse relationship between R/S and physical and sexual aggression, suggesting a protective role. However, these results were not observed for domestic violence. Healthcare professionals and managers should be aware of their patients' beliefs when investigating interpersonal violence to create tailored interventions for reducing violent behavior.

Language: en