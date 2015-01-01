Abstract

Despite electric scooter use has proliferated in Italy since 2019, actionable data regarding injury incidence and patterns associated with electric scooter accidents are limited. This study aims at analyzing the rate, clinical, and demographic features of electric scooter accidents accessed to the Emergency Department (ED) of Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCSS (Rome, Italy). This retrospective study included all patients older than 18 years riding an electric scooter in the ED from June 2019 to April 2022. Personal data, injury circumstances, helmet use, and health data were collected. Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) codes of all diagnoses were recorded, and the Injury Severity Score (ISS) was calculated for each patient. The analysis includes 92 patients admitted to the ED due to an e-scooter accident during the study period, with an increase in years. Thirty-two patients presented bone fractures especially concerning the extremities and the face districts. The median Injury Severity Score in the study cohort was 3, with the highest AIS represented by AIS Pelvic-Extremity and AIS External. Moreover, statistical significance was found between AIS Head-Neck and severity of trauma. E-scooters have become a familiar sight in cities worldwide recently, with many new companies renting them for use. But their arrival has also brought new safety concerns. Although most injuries reported are minor, the meager rate of helmet use is critical. Implementing compulsory helmet use for electric scooters for all ages could be a protective factor for being patient with head trauma on urban streets.

Language: en