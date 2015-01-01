SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

No Author(s) Listed. Nature 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/d41586-022-03528-4

36329145

A night-time ban on electric scooters and bikes in Atlanta, Georgia, led to a spike in traffic congestion as many people reverted to using cars, researchers have found. [Asensio, O. I., Apablaza, C. Z., Lawson, M. C., Chen, E. W. & Horner, S. J. Nature Energy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41560-022-01135-1 (2022).] The study suggests that scooters do displace car use, as opposed to simply replacing trips that would havbe been done on foot or public transportation...


Language: en

Society

