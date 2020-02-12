Abstract

Higher education must prepare future mental health providers to work with individuals who have been exposed to trauma. This is vital to the success of students' practice, many of whom would benefit from trauma reduction strategies in their own lives. The purpose of this systematic review is to summarize the knowledge base on teaching methods that may reduce the potential that trauma content in the classroom could cause: (a) re-traumatization; (b) vicarious traumatization; or (c) secondary traumatic stress (collectively "adverse consequences") in higher education students. This systematic review was conducted following PRISMA-P guidelines. A total of 27 peer-reviewed articles met the inclusion criteria, which included studies that focused on teaching methods that were used to teach trauma content for students in higher education, peer-reviewed articles, and articles published in English before February 12, 2020. Studies were identified based on key words and the full-text articles were reviewed by two authors who discussed discrepancies until consensus was obtained. Researchers recommend using a variety of teaching approaches, from teaching about self-care to journaling. However, the major findings showed that few studies analyzed the effectiveness of these methods, and that therefore, the effectiveness of various methods to address the adverse consequences of teaching trauma content is unknown. Further research is needed, including cross-sectional and longitudinal studies in this area.

