Citation
Trompeter N, Jackson E, Sheanoda V, Luo A, Allison K, Bussey K. J. School Violence 2022; 21(3): 252-265.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
Abstract
Cyberbullying is a major issue during adolescence; however, little is known about trends in its prevalence, or how the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted these trends. This study investigated how the prevalence of cyberbullying and associated factors (depression, social anxiety, and coping self-efficacy) have changed from 2015 to 2020. The study used self-report data from Australian high-school students (n = 1418) aged 11-16 years, collected yearly from 2015 to 2020.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; COVID-19 pandemic; Cyberbullying; depression; social anxiety