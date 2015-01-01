|
Kruis NE, McLean K, Rakhmatullaev B, Bish D. J. School Violence 2022; 21(3): 266-280.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This exploratory study used data collected from a representative sample of 522 Pennsylvania residents and 238 Pennsylvania college students to measure attitudes toward four different types of campus carry (CC) - student, faculty, staff, and universal carry.
Language: en
campus carry; concealed carry of firearms on campus; Pennsylvania; school safety