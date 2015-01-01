SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stewart I, Wertz J, Jen H. J. School Violence 2022; 21(4): 355-380.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2022.2105855

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite its rarity, school-associated violent death (SAVD) has wide-ranging implications on school safety, education quality, public health, politics, and more. This review article summarizes the data sources most used to surveil and study SAVD, the novel findings and recurring themes of original SAVD research, and the persisting gaps in SAVD research today. Overall, we found that academic attention and productivity related to SAVD has not focused on the most prevalent subtype - single-victim homicides occurring in urban, public schools and involving Black and Hispanic offenders and victims. Instead, the majority of SAVD research has focused on the much less frequent yet more conspicuous "rampage" multiple-victim homicides. Similarly, we identified an extraordinary dearth of both surveillance and research on all other types of SAVD, especially suicide and non-firearm violent death.


Language: en

Keywords

school shootings; school-associated firearm homicide; school-associated homicide; school-associated violent death; youth homicide; youth school violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print