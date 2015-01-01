Abstract

Given the rapid increase in school violence-related incidents at all levels in Taiwan over the past several decades, researchers and policymakers have paid a close attention to the phenomenon of school violence, specifically bullying. This review of relevant literature starts with the definition and scope of school violence in Taiwan followed by reported official statistics, types and characteristics of school violence. This review further analyzes the data to show that the number of school violence incidents reported to Taiwanese Ministry of Education has moderately increased for the past five years. Finally, studies on this topic are systematically summarized and specific strategies to deal with school violence are discussed to offer a broader understanding of efforts to prevent school violence in Taiwan.