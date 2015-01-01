SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bentzen BL, Scott AC, Barlow JM, Emerson RW, Graham J. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(10): 645-655.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981221090934

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Raised-bar guidance surfaces (GSs) are used internationally to help wayfinding by vision-disabled pedestrians, but they are little used in the United States. However, difficulties experienced by vision-disabled pedestrians in locating crosswalks and aligning to cross have been documented, and the installation of GSs with bars perpendicular to the crossing direction has been shown to improve locating the crosswalk and aligning to cross at noncorner crossings. The present research investigated the effect, for a total of 68 participants, of a raised-bar GS on locating crosswalks and aligning to cross at (primarily) corner crossings in three cities. Using 2-???2-ft raised-bar GSs with bars oriented perpendicular to the crossing direction at corner crossings, and a 2-ft wide strip of GSs extending across the sidewalk at noncorner crossings, significant improvements in the accuracy of crossing starting position and alignment were observed. Accuracy in locating the crosswalk was quite good at corner crossings, and was not improved by the GS. Installation of a raised-bar GS with bars perpendicular to the crossing direction is recommended to help vision-disabled pedestrians align for crossing. At corner crossings, a 2-???2-ft GS located beside the detectable warning surface at the bottom of curb ramps, on the side farthest from the intersection, is recommended. At noncorner crossings, a 2-ft wide strip of GS extending all the way across the sidewalk, with the bars oriented perpendicular to the crossing direction, is recommended.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print