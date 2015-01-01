|
Wang K, Li Y, Qian S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(11): 632-647.
Indoor pedestrian evacuation processes could be significantly affected by the presence of guides, that is, safety management staff; how to assign guides properly remains a challenging task. This question is deconstructed into single- and multiple-exit scenarios for analysis in this study. The mechanisms behind the evacuation dynamics are explored via a two-layer guided pedestrian evacuation model and the corresponding guide assignment strategies are proposed. The upper layer model deals with guide assignment, where random and uniform guide assignment schemes, and a newly proposed distribution-based guide assignment scheme, are embedded, while the lower layer model controls the movement of evacuees based on a cellular automata model.
