Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty has become an important determinant of a series of adverse health outcomes. We explored the risk factors for frailty in older adults in the community from a global perspective and explore whether there are ethnic differences in these risk factors.



METHODS: The systematic review and meta-analysis (PROSPERO registration number: CRD42022323342) was searched using six electronic databases, including PubMed, Embase, the Cochrane Library, Web of Science, PsycINFO (EBSCO) and CINAHL (EBSCO) from inception to October 2021. We assessed study eligibility by inclusion and excluded criteria. Cohort studies included were assessed according to the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. Cross-sectional studies were assessed by the bias risk evaluation standard recommended by the Agency for Health care Research and Quality. The results were reported by a narrative synthesis and pooled analyses. Statistical analyses were performed in Review Manager 5.3 software.



RESULTS: We reviewed 10870 studies, and 62 studies were included. The results showed a significant association between multidomain risk factors and the frailty of global older adults, including demographic factors, health-related factors, and physical factors. Marital status, depression, risk of malnutrition, history of falls and disease-related symptoms are also risk factors for frailty among older people in Asia.



CONCLUSION: Multiple domain factors were associated with frailty among older people around the world. Compared with the rest of the world, Asian populations are exposed to more risk factors for frailty. Therefore, health care providers should consider the characteristics of risk factors for frailty in this region when formulating intervention measures related to frailty.

Language: en