Abstract

In order to overcome the problems of poor evaluation accuracy and long evaluation time in traditional operation evaluation methods, this paper proposes an urban rail transit operation safety evaluation method based on Improved TOPSIS method. Firstly, the network model of urban rail transit is constructed to calculate the combination weight of operation safety; Then, the initial decision matrix of operation safety evaluation is obtained, and the TOPSIS comprehensive evaluation model is constructed. Finally, by weighting the decision matrix, the ideal progress of rail transit operation safety is obtained, and the traffic operation safety evaluation is completed. The experimental results show that the evaluation time of this method is shortened by 102s and the evaluation accuracy is improved by 41%, indicating that this method can improve the evaluation effect of urban rail transit operation safety.

Language: en