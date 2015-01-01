Abstract

This paper presents an economic benefit evaluation model of highway traffic safety facilities construction based on principal component analysis. Firstly, the main influencing factors of highway traffic safety facilities construction are analyzed; Then, the economic benefit evaluation index of highway traffic safety facilities construction is determined. By selecting the index with the highest score as the principal component, the economic benefit evaluation model of highway traffic safety facilities construction is established. The experimental results show that the average error of the model is 2.78 and the stability of the model is high.

