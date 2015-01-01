Abstract

In order to improve the safety and efficiency of vehicle travel, this paper proposes a traffic accident obstacle avoidance path planning method based on vehicle networking. Set the road condition information collection range and standard, use the vehicle networking technology to collect the road condition information around the vehicle, define the safe driving distance in combination with the state of the vehicle and obstacles, and take this as the standard to estimate the state of the target vehicle and obstacles on the current path at the next time through the time difference. The optimal state path is taken as the driving path at the next time. Simulation results show that this method can effectively avoid static and dynamic obstacles and improve the safety of automobile traffic.

