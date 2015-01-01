Abstract

This paper studies the correlation model between vehicle frontal collision waveform and passenger chest injury. By constructing the front-end structure of the car body, the collision acceleration waveform of the car body is analyzed. The relationship between acceleration and force injury, compression and viscosity injury and passenger chest injury index is studied, and the injury law of passenger chest injury in vehicle frontal collision waveform is established. The simulation results show that the acceleration calculation accuracy of the model is relatively stable, the compression damage calculation accuracy is more than 83%, and the average accuracy of viscous damage calculation is 98%.

