Abstract

Aiming at the problems of poor evacuation effect in traffic flow evacuation in traffic congestion period, the traffic flow evacuation method in traffic congestion period is designed. Firstly, the grid division method is used to calculate the traffic flow density during traffic congestion and determine the location of traffic flow evacuation nodes; Then, using the methods of spatial location optimization and feature matching, the deployment of traffic flow evacuation nodes and grid block matching are carried out; Finally, the statistical characteristics of evacuation path distribution are extracted, the traffic flow evacuation algorithm in traffic congestion period is constructed based on particle swarm optimization algorithm, and the evacuation results are optimized with the help of optimization function to complete the traffic flow evacuation. The results show that the evacuation rate of traffic flow in the traffic congestion period of the proposed method remains above 80%, and the evacuation time is short.

