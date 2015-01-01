Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Maternal illicit drug use is associated with negative physical and developmental outcomes for their born children. We aim to find out the incidence of different developmental problems in a cohort of Chinese children born to drug-abusing mothers, compare the physical health and developmental outcomes of the subjects recruited in the Integrated Program to the Comprehensive Child Development Service (CCDS), and to study the potential factors on their associations.



METHODS: A retrospective longitudinal cohort study with frequent clinical assessments of the children's physical and developmental outcomes in a HKSAR's regional hospital from birth until 5 years old. 123 Children in Integrated Program were compared with 214 children in CCDS between 1 January 2008 and 28 February 2019. Cox regression analysis was performed to determine the possible factors associated with the developmental outcomes.



RESULTS: Developmental delay was detected in 129 children (38.9%). CCDS group has significantly higher incidence of cognitive delay (p = < 0.001), language delay (p = < 0.001), motor delay (p = < 0.001), social delay (p = 0.002), and global delay (p = 0.002). On Cox multivariable regression analysis, integrated program (HRadj 0.53, 95% C. I. 0.34-0.84), social support (HRadj 0.45, 95% C.I. 0.25-0.80), and maternal abstinence from drug use up to 2-year post-delivery (HRadj 0.62, 95% C.I. 0.40-0.95) were significant protective factors, while male gender (HRadj 1.73, 95% C.I. 1.18-2.54) was a significant risk factor.



CONCLUSION: CCDS achieves early engagement of drug-abusing expectant mothers during pregnancy, and an early integrated program with multidisciplinary collaboration was an independent factor in improving the developmental outcomes of these vulnerable children.

Language: en