Citation
Cheng AWF, Chan HB, Ip LS, Wan KKY, Yu ELM, Chiu WK, Chung PH, Yeoh EK. Front. Pediatr. 2022; 10: e1004890.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36340731
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Maternal illicit drug use is associated with negative physical and developmental outcomes for their born children. We aim to find out the incidence of different developmental problems in a cohort of Chinese children born to drug-abusing mothers, compare the physical health and developmental outcomes of the subjects recruited in the Integrated Program to the Comprehensive Child Development Service (CCDS), and to study the potential factors on their associations.
Keywords
social support; physical health; 0 to 5 years old children; developmental outcome; early integrated program; maternal substance abuse; multidisciplinary collaboration